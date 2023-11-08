Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Emphasizes Arab-Israeli Normalization, Rejects Palestinian Veto

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the United Nations General Assembly, highlighting the recent “normalization” agreements between Israel and Arab states. He emphasized that Palestinians should not have a “veto” over such agreements. While Netanyahu expressed his desire for peace with the Palestinians, he stressed that Arab states should embrace Israel regardless of the Palestinian issue.

Netanyahu commended the United States for its role in brokering the deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan. These agreements, known as the Abraham Accords, mark a significant shift in the region, as previously, recognition of Israel was conditioned on establishing a viable Palestinian state. However, Netanyahu’s use of maps during his speech, highlighting the occupied Palestinian territories as part of Israel, drew criticism.

The Israeli prime minister also lauded the potential for a normalization deal with Saudi Arabia, stating that it would create a new Middle East and encourage other Arab states to establish relations with Israel. This stance aligns with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s recent confirmation that the kingdom is nearing a deal with Israel.

Netanyahu expressed appreciation for US President Joe Biden’s efforts to secure the Israel-Saudi Arabia deal, despite previous disagreements between the two leaders. He called for a tough stance against Iran, portraying it as the main source of conflict in the region and urging a strong international response to curb Tehran’s nuclear program.

While Netanyahu’s address emphasizes the progress in Arab-Israeli relations, Palestinian officials have criticized the normalization deals as a betrayal of their cause. The Israeli prime minister’s speech reflects his government’s right-wing policies, which have faced scrutiny regarding human rights violations against Palestinians. Ultimately, the pursuit of peace in the Middle East continues to be a complex and multifaceted challenge.