Palestinians Face Daily Threats and Land Seizures in the West Bank Amid Ongoing Conflict

In the midst of an escalating conflict with Hamas, Palestinians in the West Bank are facing frequent attacks from Israeli settlers and are having their land seized. Sa’adat Gharib, a resident of East Jerusalem, describes the challenges he and his family face just to access their own home. Israeli security forces control the gate to his driveway, and his house is completely surrounded by an imposing metal fence and Israeli settlements.

Gharib reveals that these settler communities were illegally built around his home while he was still a child. Despite constant offers from the settlers to pay him to leave, Gharib has steadfastly refused. He expresses concern for the safety of his family, including his young children, who have even received threats.

The situation has taken a toll on Gharib, who feels broken as a father unable to provide a normal childhood for his children. The oppressive circumstances have limited their ability to play outside like other kids. They face constant surveillance from armed Israeli settlers on the other side of the fence.

One settler, Jonathan Landman, claims that the fence is necessary for their protection. Born on the land in question, Landman insists that his mother purchased it. He argues that they need to protect themselves because they have lived there their entire lives. Landman believes that if Palestinians were to give up their guns, they could live in peace. Conversely, if Israelis were to disarm, they fear they would be killed.

The West Bank, which is occupied by Israeli security forces, is a pivotal area in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It consists of rugged hills with olive groves and is home to approximately 700,000 Israeli settlers, including those in East Jerusalem. The settlements are considered illegal under international law, although Israel’s current government has supported their growth.

Israeli civilians, including settlers, have become increasingly armed and emboldened. The recent terror attack by Hamas in the Gaza Strip has further heightened tensions in the West Bank, leading to concerns about a potential civil uprising. Since October 7, nearly 200 Palestinians have been killed, and more than 1,150 people have been displaced from their homes due to settler violence and land access restrictions.

