Palestinians Seek Greater Action from Hezbollah as Israel’s Attacks Continue

Palestinian refugees in Lebanon express disappointment as Hezbollah refrains from escalating tensions in the ongoing conflict with Israel. While Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah affirmed that they would continue to retaliate against Israeli attacks in south Lebanon, the Palestinians in Sabra and Shatila had hoped for a more forceful response.

Abdallah, one of the Palestinians gathered eagerly to hear Nasrallah’s speech, stated his desire for Hezbollah to initiate a full-scale war against Israel. However, Nasrallah’s message of a prolonged war with victory requiring several years fell short of their expectations.

The Palestinians residing in Lebanon are part of a larger population of 250,000 refugees living in impoverished camps since their expulsion from their homeland during the formation of Israel in 1948. They have witnessed the horrors of Israel’s targeted strikes on civilian infrastructure, including refugee camps, schools, and hospitals in Gaza. Over 11,000 Palestinians, including numerous children, have lost their lives, while hundreds of thousands have been forced to flee, often encountering violence from Israeli forces even as they sought refuge on foot.

While Hezbollah has engaged in skirmishes with Israel since Nasrallah’s earlier speech, some Palestinians believe that the organization should take a more assertive stance and initiate an offensive against Israel. The recent uptick in violence between Hezbollah and Israel has resulted in casualties on both sides, raising tensions in the region.

Majdi, a resident of Shatila, expressed his frustration with Hezbollah’s limited involvement, especially considering their self-proclaimed leadership in the “axis of resistance.” He noted that Nasrallah emphasized Hezbollah’s intent to engage in limited escalations against Israel from Lebanon but refrained from joining Hamas in a larger, decisive battle in Palestine.

According to Nicholas Blanford, an expert on Hezbollah, Nasrallah’s cautious approach is influenced by domestic considerations and potential repercussions. Nasrallah acknowledged dissenting voices within Lebanon, albeit in limited numbers, leading some Palestinians to speculate that this included politicians like Samir Geagea, who expressed concerns about dragging Lebanon into another destructive war.

Despite their yearning for Hezbollah to intensify its actions, the Palestinians in Sabra and Shatila understand the potential consequences. A significant escalation could lead to civil strife in Lebanon and the scapegoating of the Palestinian population. Nonetheless, they continue to hope that Hezbollah will apply more pressure on Israel and alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza.

Some Palestinians believe that Hezbollah’s efforts are already admirable, while assigning blame to other Arab leaders such as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas. They criticize Egypt for its limited support to Gaza, particularly in terms of providing humanitarian aid and opening the Rafah border crossing. They also accuse Abbas of collaboration with Israel through security cooperation in the West Bank and offering to administer Gaza if Hamas is defeated.

While Palestinians recognize that Hezbollah cannot single-handedly resolve the conflict, they currently view Nasrallah as a stronger advocate for their cause than their own leader, Abbas.

