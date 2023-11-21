Increase in Discrimination Against Palestinians in Israel Sparks Concerns

TEL AVIV, Israel — In recent years, there has been a significant rise in discrimination against Palestinians in Israel, causing concern among human rights advocates. Palestinians, who make up about 20% of the Israeli population, have long experienced marginalization and mistreatment. However, the recent Gaza war has exacerbated these issues and led to a wave of abuse and further discrimination.

One example is the case of Samah Abou Shhadeh, who was fired from her job as an economist at an Israeli financial services company. Abou Shhadeh, an Arab Palestinian, had been working alongside Jewish colleagues for two years without any issues. However, when she shared a clip on her personal Instagram account from a documentary about a Palestinian massacre during the 1948 war, her colleagues were offended. Despite her refusal to remove the clip, she was fired.

This incident is not an isolated case. Three Palestinian doctors in Israel recently wrote an open letter denouncing racism and hypocrisy within the Israeli medical system. They described how their Jewish colleagues have openly supported the killing of innocent Palestinian civilians. Such testimonies highlight the deep-rooted discrimination faced by Palestinians in various sectors.

Human rights lawyer Sawsan Zaher based in Haifa, Israel, emphasizes that this discrimination is not simply about hurt feelings, but rather a systematic political persecution against Arab citizens in the country. Zaher argues that the level of mistreatment and abuse faced by Palestinians is unprecedented.

In response to the rising discrimination, there has been an increase in labor discrimination complaints filed by Palestinians in Israel. Many Palestinians, like Abou Shhadeh, are considering legal action, but are hesitant due to fears of further professional repercussions. The situation has raised concerns about the overall freedom of expression and equal rights for Palestinians in Israel.

As awareness of these issues grows, civil society organizations, activists, and human rights advocates are calling for a change in the treatment of Palestinians within Israeli society. They argue that equal rights and opportunities should be extended to all citizens, regardless of their ethnicity.

FAQ:

Q: What led to the increase in discrimination against Palestinians in Israel?

A: The recent Gaza war intensified the mistreatment, abuse, and discrimination faced by Palestinians in Israel.

Q: Are Palestinians marginalized in various sectors?

A: Yes, Palestinians in Israel often report experiencing marginalization and mistreatment in various sectors, such as the medical system and the job market.

Q: Have there been any legal actions taken?

A: Some Palestinians are considering labor discrimination lawsuits, but there are concerns about professional repercussions.

Q: What are human rights advocates calling for?

A: Advocates are calling for equal rights and opportunities for Palestinians in Israel, regardless of their ethnicity.