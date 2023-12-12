Palestinians Seek International Support for Gaza Cease-fire

The international community is closely watching as the Palestinians make a push for a resolution at the United Nations General Assembly, aimed at bringing an immediate end to the Israeli-Hamas conflict in Gaza, which has been ongoing for three months. This nonbinding resolution, if passed, will serve as a symbol of global support for a humanitarian cease-fire.

While the United States previously vetoed a similar resolution in the Security Council, the Palestinian government hopes that the General Assembly will provide a different outcome. Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, but they carry significant weight in representing the global consensus on the issue.

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations, expressed his optimism for a strong show of support in the General Assembly. Although the previous resolution in the Security Council was cosponsored by 103 countries, Mansour hopes that this number will increase, leading to a higher vote count in favor of the cease-fire resolution.

The push for a cease-fire is not new. On October 27, the General Assembly passed a resolution calling for a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza and an end to hostilities. The vote resulted in 120 countries in favor, 14 against, and 45 abstentions.

The Security Council, after four unsuccessful attempts, adopted its first resolution on November 15 amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict. The resolution called for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses” in Gaza to address the escalating crisis faced by Palestinian civilians during Israel’s attacks. This vote, with the United States, United Kingdom, and Russia abstaining, received support from 12 out of the 15 council members.

As the death toll rises in Gaza, the calls for a cease-fire have only grown stronger. In the recent Security Council meeting, the United States found itself standing alone in its support for Israel, as the vote was 13-1 with the United Kingdom abstaining.

The urgency for action was triggered by a letter from the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter to raise concerns about the threat to international peace and security caused by the conflict. Guterres warned of a potential “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza and called for a humanitarian cease-fire to be demanded by the Security Council. He stressed that the collapse of the humanitarian support system in Gaza could lead to a breakdown of public order and a surge of displaced people into Egypt.

The proposed General Assembly resolution, like its Security Council counterpart, does not mention Hamas or the October 7 attacks on Israel. Instead, it highlights the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the suffering of the Palestinian civilian population. The resolution emphasizes the need for all parties to abide by international humanitarian law, particularly in protecting civilians. It also calls for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages and ensuring humanitarian access.

