Palestinians Forced to Flee as Israeli Evacuation Orders Continue

New evacuation orders issued by the Israeli army have once again led to the displacement of thousands of Palestinians in the central Gaza Strip. The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, communicated the directive through social media platforms, urging residents of Bureij camp and other central Gaza areas to immediately leave their homes and relocate to the southern city of Deir el-Balah.

The Israeli army actively contacted residents in some areas, compelling them to evacuate swiftly. As a result, thousands of displaced individuals were seen at the entrances of Bureij, carrying their belongings and essentials on carts pulled by donkeys. Some resorted to placing sleeping mats on top of vehicles as they made their way towards Deir el-Balah.

These latest evacuation orders have further intensified the already dire humanitarian crisis faced by many Palestinians. Displaced people, who have already experienced multiple displacements during the 77 days of conflict, fear the escalating consequences of these orders. Many of them have previously been forced to leave their homes in the northern regions.

Deir el-Balah, like other southern areas, continues to face heavy bombardment from Israeli artillery and warplanes. The city also struggles with severe overcrowding, as it has become a refuge for hundreds of thousands of people from the eastern regions near the border, as well as Gaza City and the northern areas that were displaced since the early stages of the Israeli war.

The United Nations and international relief organization Oxfam have consistently highlighted the dire conditions faced by civilians in the densely populated and impoverished Gaza Strip. Israeli bombings have devastated entire neighborhoods, resulting in the displacement of 1.9 million Palestinians, which constitutes 85 percent of the population according to the United Nations.

Meanwhile, Oxfam’s latest report reveals that approximately 90 percent of Gaza’s population, totaling around 2.3 million people, is grappling with acute hunger. The risk of famine escalates daily unless a ceasefire is brokered to address the urgent humanitarian needs of the people.

