Palestinians Rally for Global Civil Disobedience to End the Aggression in Gaza

Palestinian activists and grassroots organizations are leading a global strike on Monday, urging an immediate ceasefire as Israel continues its relentless attacks on Gaza. The call for the strike, supported by trade union activists and international influencers, aims to galvanize global solidarity against the ongoing aggression.

The National and Islamic Forces, a coalition of major Palestinian factions, have spearheaded the call for the strike, urging Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and supporters worldwide to participate. The strike encompasses “all aspects of public life” and serves as a united front against the genocidal acts in Gaza, the ethnic cleansing in the West Bank, and the colonial settlement efforts.

This global movement, powered by influential figures, aims to send a clear message against the injustice and suffering inflicted upon Palestinians. The strike also aims to counter attempts to undermine the just cause of the Palestinian people.

Lebanon has responded to the call by announcing a general strike in support of the global call for Gaza. Public offices, primary and secondary schools, and official and private higher education institutes will participate. Social media platforms have also witnessed a surge in posts, urging people worldwide to join the global strike on Monday.

The strike acts as a powerful rejection of the United States’ recent veto against a United Nations Security Council resolution aimed at ending the war in Gaza. Muwafaq Sahwil, Fatah’s secretary in Ramallah and el-Bireh, emphasizes that the strike serves as a message to the US administration and politicians worldwide, urging them to stand up for the rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people after 75 years of occupation.

As the global community braces for further action, the UN General Assembly is expected to vote on a draft resolution on Tuesday, demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. The international calls for a strike align with the World Health Organization’s acknowledgment of the critical health situation in Gaza. The organization has passed an emergency motion to secure additional medical access, recognizing the urgent need to address the catastrophic conditions.

This global strike stands as a testament to the resilience and determination of the Palestinian people and their unwavering pursuit of justice, peace, and self-determination. It serves as a reminder that solidarity and collective action are essential in bringing an end to the aggression in Gaza and achieving a just resolution for the Palestinian cause.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the global strike?

The global strike aims to demand an immediate ceasefire as Israel continues its relentless attacks on Gaza. It also serves as a united front against the genocidal acts in Gaza, the ethnic cleansing in the West Bank, and the colonial settlement efforts.

Who is leading the global strike?

The global strike is being led by Palestinian activists and grassroots organizations, with support from trade union activists and international influencers.

How can I participate in the global strike?

To participate in the global strike, you can join civil disobedience actions in your local area, show solidarity on social media platforms, and support organizations working towards a just resolution for the Palestinian cause.

What is the significance of the strike?

The strike serves as a powerful rejection of the United States’ recent veto against a United Nations Security Council resolution to end the war in Gaza. It aims to send a clear message to the international community to stand up for the rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people, who have been suffering from occupation for 75 years.

What is the current health situation in Gaza?

The World Health Organization has described the health situation in Gaza as catastrophic. Efforts are underway to secure additional medical access to address the urgent needs of the population.