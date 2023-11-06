Desperation in Gaza: Struggling for Basic Needs

The dire situation in Gaza has reached a breaking point as thousands of Palestinians stormed food warehouses to secure essential supplies amidst a growing sense of desperation. The three weeks of continuous bombing and total siege have left the population in a dire state, prompting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to issue a distressing statement.

The UNRWA director in Gaza, Thomas White, expressed concern regarding the breach of civil order, stating, “This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege.” The deepening crisis has prompted UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to repeatedly appeal for an immediate end to the violence and the initiation of a ceasefire.

Israel’s intensified military operations and the resultant scarcity of essential resources have pushed the region into further disarray. With a total siege imposed, access to food, water, and electricity has been severely curtailed. While limited supplies of basic necessities and medicines have been allowed, they have been insufficient to meet the escalating needs of the population.

The toll of the conflict continues to rise, with Gaza’s Health Ministry reporting a death toll that has surpassed 8,000, primarily comprising women and minors. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement of a “second stage” in the war has only intensified the situation, as tanks and infantry forces have entered Gaza over the weekend.

UNRWA plays a critical role in providing necessities to Gaza, particularly to the displaced Palestinians seeking refuge in UNRWA schools. However, the agency faces significant challenges due to meager and inconsistent aid. The diversion of crowds into four UNRWA facilities further exacerbates the strain on resources. Juliette Touma, a spokesperson for the agency, highlighted that the stockpiles did not include the critically needed fuel, further compounding the crisis.

The ongoing conflict has placed immense pressure on host communities, with large-scale displacements of families seeking shelter. The current system of aid convoys is deemed inadequate, with insufficient trucks, slow processes, and strict inspections hampering the delivery of supplies. In addition, the fuel ban imposed by Israel has crippled operations and hindered organizations like UNRWA from fulfilling the pressing requirements of the population.

The overcrowding and lack of proper sanitation in UNRWA schools-turned-shelters are adding to the public health crisis already burdening the collapsing healthcare system. The dire circumstances call for immediate international action and a swift resolution to the conflict to alleviate the suffering of the people in Gaza.