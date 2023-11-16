Growing Concerns over the Escalating Violence in the West Bank and Israel

As Israel continues its airstrikes on Gaza, Palestinians residing in the West Bank and within Israel are left grappling with the uncertainty of their future. The devastating consequences of this ongoing conflict have led to a severe shortage of essential goods, depleting fuel supplies in hospitals, and a scarcity of food. The death toll among Palestinians has exceeded 4,100, with over 1,600 of them being children.

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has emphasized that the recent Hamas attack, which resulted in the deaths of 1,400 Israelis and the captivity of 200 hostages, does not justify the collective punishment inflicted upon the Palestinian people. Guterres has fervently called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, urging Hamas to release the hostages, two of whom were released today.

However, the devastating impact of this conflict is not confined to southern Israel and Gaza alone. Palestinians in Israel and the occupied West Bank express profound concern as they face increased threats to their lives and lands. In response to the Hamas attack, which stands as the largest massacre of civilians in Israel’s history, at least 74 Palestinians have lost their lives in the West Bank, according to reports from the Palestinian Health Ministry. Witnesses and human rights groups attribute many of these casualties to settler violence.

B’tselem, an Israeli human rights organization, has taken a crucial role in documenting these attacks and sharing videos online. One such video captures the chilling moment when an Israeli settler, accompanied by an Israeli soldier, fatally shoots a Palestinian man at close range.

