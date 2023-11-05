Saudi Arabia Takes Steps Towards Establishing Diplomatic Relations with Israel

In a significant development, Saudi Arabia has welcomed its first ambassador from the Palestinian Authority, despite ongoing considerations for establishing formal diplomatic relations with Israel. The move comes as the United States seeks to foster a historic Middle East deal that includes normalizing Israeli-Saudi relations.

At a ceremony in Jordan, Ambassador Nayef Al-Sudairi presented his credentials to Majdi al-Khalidi, the diplomatic adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Although Al-Sudairi will serve as a non-resident envoy, this appointment has been hailed as an important step in strengthening the longstanding bonds between the two countries and their peoples.

While some see this as a half-step toward establishing an official Saudi representation office in the occupied West Bank, others view it as a clear message of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to the rights of the Palestinians and the establishment of a fully sovereign state.

Palestinian officials, however, are cautious about the potential consequences of normalizing relations with Israel. Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki has expressed a desire to engage with Saudi Arabia to address these concerns. Palestinians fear that any agreement could erode support for their cause in the broader Arab world and jeopardize their aspirations for an independent Palestinian state.

It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia has quietly endorsed the Abraham Accords, which have normalized ties between Israel and other Gulf states such as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. While the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has suggested that the Palestinians should have the power to govern themselves, his hard-right coalition members have dismissed the possibility of making any concessions.

The establishment of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel remains a complex and multifaceted issue. It involves resolving various challenges, including the ongoing violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and concerns about Saudi Arabia’s potential development of civilian nuclear power.

While the appointment of a Saudi ambassador to the Palestinian Authority is a significant step, it represents just one piece of the puzzle. The path toward formal diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel will require continued dialogue and the careful navigation of numerous intricate geopolitical dynamics.