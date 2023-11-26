Palestinian Teens and Women Released in Historic Prisoner Exchange

In a historic turn of events, a total of 39 Palestinian teenagers and women were freed from Israeli prisons on Saturday, marking a major milestone in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. This release comes as part of a crucial agreement that had been put in jeopardy due to escalating tensions in recent weeks. The ceasefire deal, which has been in effect for the past three days, has not only seen the return of 26 Israeli hostages taken earlier this month but has also facilitated the release of a significant number of Palestinian prisoners.

Among the freed detainees, one teenager in particular, Mohammad dar-Darwish, 17, expressed his elation upon returning home, stating that he was “overwhelmed with happiness” to be reunited with his loved ones. The exchange of prisoners was briefly delayed due to allegations from Hamas, a Palestinian political party, claiming that Israel had modified the agreed-upon list of prisoners to be released. Additionally, Hamas voiced concerns regarding the insufficient aid shipments reaching Gaza, which had been a part of the mutual agreement. However, last-minute mediations involving Qatar and Egypt ensured the continuation of the handover process.

Contrary to Hamas’ accusations, Israel has vehemently denied any violation of the terms of the agreement. The release of the prisoners proceeded smoothly, leading to a jubilant homecoming for the newly freed Palestinians. As the released individuals were transported through the West Bank, a large crowd, including some carrying green Hamas flags, eagerly awaited their arrival. Notably, six of the detainees were women, while the remaining were under the age of 18.

One of the compelling stories among those released is that of Mohammad dar-Darwish, who had spent the past seven months in an Israeli jail on charges of throwing a petrol bomb at soldiers. However, Mohammad firmly denies these allegations. Overjoyed to be back home, he was thrilled to discover that his father and brother were among the crowd of supporters eagerly awaiting the detainees’ return.

In an interview with the BBC, Mohammad shared his account of the mistreatment endured by Palestinian prisoners following the October 7 attack. In response, Israel’s prison service maintains that it treats detainees in a lawful manner, refuting any claims of mistreatment. Notably, Israel has compiled a list of approximately 300 Palestinian prisoners, primarily consisting of teenage boys, who qualify for release under the agreement forged with Hamas. Most of these individuals are currently awaiting trial, with less than one-quarter having been convicted.

Among the adult women released was Israa Jaabis, who had been serving an 11-year sentence since 2015. Israa was convicted of an attempted car bombing, though she vehemently denies the charge. Her family has previously contended that the fire that engulfed her car was caused by an engine fault. It is important to note that Israa suffered severe facial burns due to the incident. Israel’s prison authorities repeatedly denied her requests for surgery during her imprisonment. Upon her release, Israa was pictured joyfully embracing her son Mua’tassim, whom she had not seen since he was eight years old at the time of her arrest.

Remarkably, some of the prisoners released were individuals who had been arrested as children. Marah Bakeer, who was only 16 at the time of her arrest, had been serving an eight-and-a-half-year sentence for a knife attack on a border police officer. After reuniting with her family in East Jerusalem, Marah expressed her emotions, saying, “I’m overwhelmed; it’s an incredibly great feeling.” She further revealed that she had only discovered her impending release hours before it occurred.

Another freed detainee, Nourhan Awad, served eight years of her 10-year sentence before being released on Saturday. Convicted for a stabbing in Jerusalem, she was shot by police during her arrest while her cousin tragically lost their life during the encounter. After her release, Nourhan was filmed joyfully reuniting with her family in Qalandia, West Bank, expressing her intention to visit her cousin’s grave before returning home.

The release of a second group of Israeli hostages, including women and children, from Gaza further solidifies the progress made through the ceasefire agreement. Additional detainees and hostages are set to be released in the coming days as part of this landmark accord.

(Source: BBC)