Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasizes that the most reliable solution for peace in the region lies in the creation of a Palestinian state. Lavrov expressed his views during a news conference with the head of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit. Rather than relying solely on military action to ensure security, Lavrov believes that establishing a Palestinian state that coexists with Israel is the key to resolving the conflict.

Lavrov’s statement comes in the wake of a surprise attack launched by Hamas, the governing Palestinian group in Gaza. Concerned about the loss of civilian lives and the declaration of Gaza as a target for Israeli retaliation, Lavrov criticizes Western policy on Israel and raises serious questions. He emphasizes that the fight against terrorism alone cannot guarantee security and that it is unacceptable to delay addressing the Palestinian problem any further.

While Lavrov acknowledges the condemnation of violence from all sides by Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, he insists on the importance of creating political prospects and finding a fair resolution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Lavrov and Aboul Gheit commit to working together to stop the bloodshed and reduce the risk of third-party involvement in the conflict.

The Kremlin shares concerns about foreign players entering the conflict, particularly after the United States moved warships closer to its ally, Israel. Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, emphasizes the urgent need for a negotiation process to de-escalate the situation and move away from a military solution.

