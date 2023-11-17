During a news conference with the head of the Arab League, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed his belief that creating a Palestinian state is the most reliable path to peace in Israel. Lavrov emphasized that fighting alone would not ensure security and that a Palestinian state living side by side with Israel is the best way to resolve the conflict.

He further stated that security cannot be achieved solely through fighting terrorism, challenging the notion put forth by some. Lavrov expressed deep concern over the loss of lives among both Israelis and Palestinians, as well as the declaration of the Gaza sector as a target for Israeli retaliation.

Amidst Russia’s ongoing Ukraine offensive, Lavrov raised serious questions about Western policy on Israel. He highlighted the need to eliminate the main reason for the conflict rather than solely focusing on destroying terrorists.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Lavrov and the Arab League’s Ahmed Aboul Gheit pledged to work together to bring an end to the bloodshed in Israel and Gaza. They stressed the importance of political prospects and a fair resolution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The Kremlin expressed concern that a foreign player could become involved in the conflict following the positioning of US warships closer to its ally Israel. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, emphasized the need for negotiations as a means to reduce escalation and move away from a military solution.

While Russia’s stance on advocating for a Palestinian state as a solution to the Israel conflict stands out, it is vital to explore the various perspectives and proposals for resolving this long-standing issue. A thorough understanding of the complexities involved will pave the way for meaningful discussions and potential resolutions.

