Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinian Olive Harvesters, Ignite Tensions

In a disturbing incident near the West Bank village of As-Sawiya, Israeli settlers attacked a group of Palestinian olive harvesters, resulting in the death of Bilal Muhammed Saleh. Saleh, 40, was allegedly shot in the chest during the attack. The Palestinian Authority’s health ministry confirmed his death.

The attack occurred as Saleh and others were harvesting olives outside the village near Nablus. Several olive groves in the area were targeted by the assailants. Although a video circulating on social media does not capture the beginning of the incident, it shows a group of settlers dressed in white, and the sound of what appears to be a gunshot can be heard.

The incident has once again highlighted the ongoing settler violence and harassment against Palestinians in the West Bank. Rights group Yesh Din reported over 100 incidents of settler violence and harassment targeting Palestinian towns and communities since the recent conflict between Hamas and Israel. The group claims that settlers have stolen property, torched homes and vehicles, uprooted trees, and engaged in acts of vandalism.

As tensions escalate, US President Joe Biden criticized Israel for not doing enough to clamp down on settler violence. Biden expressed alarm over extremists attacking Palestinians in places where they have the right to be, emphasizing the need for the violence to stop.

The rise in settler violence aims to displace Palestinian communities, enabling settlers to seize control of their homes and lands. Entire shepherding communities have been forced to evacuate due to increased settler attacks.

These incidents of violence underscore the urgent need for measures that ensure the safety and protection of Palestinian olive harvesters and communities in the West Bank. Efforts must be made to address the root causes of settler violence and provide justice for victims. Only through peaceful coexistence and respect for human rights can a lasting solution be achieved in the region.