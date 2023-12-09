Israeli Forces Detain Palestinians and Allegedly Mistreat Them in Northern Gaza

Israeli soldiers have detained a group of Palestinians in northern Gaza, subjecting them to alleged mistreatment and humiliation. According to a 22-year-old Palestinian, he and dozens of others were stripped to their underwear, handcuffed, blindfolded, and forced to sit on the street for hours before being driven away. The detainees were taken to an unknown location where they were interrogated about their connection to Hamas. One image, not yet verified by the BBC, shows blindfolded men kneeling in what appears to be a large pit of bulldozed sand.

After questioning, the Palestinians were released, except for some who remained in custody, including UNRWA workers. The Israeli authorities claimed they were searching for Hamas members responsible for recent attacks. However, it is unclear why UNRWA workers were targeted. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) provides support to Palestinian refugees.

The mistreatment of the detainees has sparked outrage and raised concerns about human rights violations. Israeli officials have defended the actions of the soldiers, accusing Hamas of infiltrating various organizations, including UNRWA. However, the UNRWA spokesperson stated that the agency follows a strict screening process for its staff and shares employee lists with host governments, including Israel. The agency has not received a response concerning these lists.

The incident has drawn international attention, with calls for an investigation into the treatment of the detainees. It is crucial to ensure the protection of human rights and the fair treatment of individuals based on evidence rather than assumptions or affiliations. This incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Palestinians in their daily lives and the need for a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

