Middle East Peace Requires Palestinian Statehood Recognition

In a recent address to the United Nations, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas emphasized that achieving peace in the Middle East is contingent upon recognizing Palestinian statehood based on the pre-1967 lines. While discussions of a potential Israeli normalization deal with Saudi Arabia have been ongoing, Abbas asserted that true peace cannot be achieved without upholding the rights of the Palestinian people.

Abbas called upon the international community to recognize Palestine as a member state of the United Nations, acknowledging that this would require the approval of the Security Council. However, it is anticipated that the United States would veto any such attempts. Despite the diplomatic efforts for a normalization deal, Abbas did not make reference to the possibility of an agreement with Saudi Arabia in his speech.

Instead, Abbas focused on the legal avenues available to the Palestinians in their pursuit of justice. He vowed to continue pursuing Israel through international legal institutions such as the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice. These courts are currently deliberating cases involving Israel’s actions.

Accusing Israel of implementing “apartheid” policies, Abbas condemned the actions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. He highlighted Israel’s excavation and tunnel construction activities around the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, located on the Temple Mount, as concerning developments that could lead to conflict. Furthermore, he criticized Israel for attempting to turn the Israeli-Palestinian conflict into a religious war.

Notably, the Israeli delegation was absent during Abbas’s speech, indicating the strained relationship between the two parties. Despite the ongoing diplomatic efforts and regional dynamics, Abbas’s message underscored the fundamental importance of recognizing Palestinian statehood for achieving durable peace and stability in the Middle East.