Palestinian Poll Reveals Growing Support for Hamas and Demands for Abbas’ Resignation

RAMALLAH, West Bank — A recent opinion poll conducted among Palestinians has revealed an increase in support for Hamas and a widespread rejection of President Mahmoud Abbas. The survey, conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PSR), indicates potential challenges for the Biden administration’s postwar plans for Gaza, as well as casting doubt on Israel’s goal of ending Hamas’ military and governing capabilities.

The poll, conducted from November 22 to December 2, surveyed 1,231 people in both the West Bank and Gaza. The findings highlight a growing backing for Hamas, even in the war-torn Gaza Strip, while nearly 90% of respondents expressed the belief that Abbas must resign.

These results undermine the Biden administration’s vision of having the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority assume control of Gaza and work towards statehood. Moreover, the survey raises questions about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rejection of any role for the Palestinian Authority in Gaza and his insistence on continued Israeli security control.

With the erosion of the Palestinian Authority’s legitimacy and a lack of progress towards negotiations on Palestinian statehood, the survey suggests that an open-ended Israeli occupation of Gaza may be the default future scenario. According to pollster Khalil Shikaki, “Israel is stuck in Gaza.” He explains that while it is possible for a future Israeli government to withdraw unilaterally from Gaza, the current outlook suggests that Israel will maintain full reoccupation of the territory.

The poll also sheds light on Palestinian views of the October attack by Hamas and other militant groups in southern Israel, in which a significant number of civilians were killed. Despite the devastation caused, a majority of respondents in Gaza and the West Bank believed that Hamas was correct in launching the attack, citing defense of an Islamic shrine in Jerusalem and the release of Palestinian prisoners as justifications.

Support for Hamas tends to rise during times of armed conflict and then stabilizes. However, it is important to note that most Palestinians do not back the militant group, even in the aftermath of the recent war. The survey also indicated a decline in support for the Palestinian Authority, with nearly 60% of respondents expressing the belief that it should be dissolved.

The findings further revealed a significant desire for leadership change, with 88% of respondents calling for Abbas to resign. This marks a 10 percentage point increase from three months ago. In the West Bank, where Abbas’ leadership is widely seen as ineffective and corrupt, 92% of respondents demanded his resignation.

The poll results also highlight growing support for Hamas, with 44% of respondents in the West Bank and 42% in Gaza expressing their backing for the group. These figures represent a significant increase from previous surveys conducted in September.

In conclusion, the poll results suggest a shift in Palestinian sentiment, with rising support for Hamas and a clear demand for change in leadership. The findings also raise concerns about the viability of the Biden administration’s plans for Gaza and the long-standing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

