Palestinian Killed in Unusual Clash Between Gunmen and PA Security Forces

In a rare occurrence, a Palestinian man was fatally shot during clashes between gunmen and members of the Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces in the city of Tulkarem in the West Bank. The clashes were triggered when the PA security forces entered Tulkarem to remove barricades set up by gunmen in a neighboring refugee camp, aimed at impeding Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) arrest raids.

Over the past year, Palestinian terror groups have gained control over various refugee camps in the West Bank, using roadblocks and roadside bombs to prevent Israeli forces from entering. In response to complaints from residents about the dangers posed by the barricades, the PA decided to take action.

While it remains unclear if the deceased individual, Abdel Qader Zakdah, was directly involved in the clashes, reports indicate that he was not affiliated with any of the armed groups based in Tulkarem.

According to PA security services spokesperson Talal Dweikat, after the obstacles were cleared, local gunmen opened fire at a building housing the Tulkarem government, prompting the security forces to intervene and restore order.

Palestinian media circulated a video showing a group of unmasked gunmen accusing the PA of Zakdah’s killing. The gunmen expressed their opposition to actions that aid Israeli forces in the arrest of Palestinian youths and individuals on Israel’s wanted list.

The killing was condemned by the Hamas terror group, which stated that it constituted a serious crime against security and civil peace in the West Bank.

The incident reflects the escalating violence across the West Bank in recent times, with an increase in Palestinian shooting attacks against Israeli civilians and troops, regular IDF arrest raids, and an uptick in revenge attacks by extremist Jewish settlers against Palestinians.

In September 2022, PA security forces had previously killed a Palestinian bystander during clashes in Nablus. These clashes had erupted following the alleged arrest of two Hamas members at the request of Israel.

