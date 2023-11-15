Israeli-Saudi Peace Unfettered by the Palestinian Issue, According to FM Cohen

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen expressed confidence that the “Palestinian issue” would not impede the path to peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia in a recent interview with the Arabic-language online newspaper Elaph. Emphasizing the significance of Saudi Arabia joining the growing number of Arab and Muslim nations normalizing relations with Israel, Cohen believed that such a milestone would be historic.

Cohen alluded to an ongoing negotiation involving the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Israel, which aimed to establish a formal agreement of normalization between the Saudi Kingdom and the Jewish State. In his statement, Cohen envisioned how a visit by a Saudi foreign minister to Israel would symbolize celebration and stressed that the Israeli government is committed to taking measures to improve the Palestinian economy.

In addition to the Israeli-Saudi relationship, the interview covered various other topics, shedding light on Cohen’s perspective. He addressed concerns regarding the militant group Hezbollah and Iran’s belligerence, as well as responding to the controversy surrounding the Israeli government’s proposed judicial reforms.

Regarding Hezbollah, Cohen dismissed its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, as weak and provocational. He claimed that Nasrallah was hiding in a bunker like a mouse and asserted Israel’s ability to bring Lebanon back to an earlier, less developed era.

When discussing Iran, Cohen described the country as the main financial supporter of terrorism in the region and around the world. He likened Iran to a destructive cancer that spreads and devastates every nation it enters.

Switching gears to the Israeli government’s judicial reforms, Cohen downplayed the concerns raised by opponents, regarding them as exaggerated. Although the interview primarily focused on the potential for Israeli-Saudi peace and the associated geopolitical dynamics, Cohen’s comments on Hezbollah, Iran, and judicial reforms added depth to his views on regional challenges.

