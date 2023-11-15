Israeli Forces Neutralize Palestinian Gunman near Nablus

Israeli forces successfully neutralized a Palestinian gunman during an operation near the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank. The gunman, identified as Amir Khalifa, was reportedly a member of an armed group in the Nablus area and was wanted by Israel. He was fatally shot during clashes with Israeli forces in the town of Zawata, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that its troops, engaged in proactive activity near Nablus, came under fire from Khalifa. In response, the soldiers returned fire and struck the gunman. This incident highlights the ongoing tensions and conflicts in the region.

While Palestinian media reported that Khalifa was a commander in the local wing of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, an account on the messaging app Telegram claimed affiliation with this terrorist group. This emphasizes the complex security challenges faced by Israeli forces in the West Bank.

In a separate incident, special forces from the elite police Unit 33, known as Gideonim, detained a 21-year-old Palestinian suspect in Jericho. The suspect was believed to be planning a terror attack in Israel. The arrest demonstrates the continuous efforts made by Israeli security forces to prevent potential threats.

The West Bank has witnessed a surge in violence over the past year and a half. Palestinian shooting attacks against Israeli civilians and troops, along with nightly military arrest raids, have become increasingly common. Additionally, extremist Jewish settlers have been involved in attacks against Palestinians.

The IDF conducted sweeping operations across the West Bank on Thursday, resulting in the detention of three wanted Palestinians. Unfortunately, violence erupted in some areas during these operations. The military also confirmed reports of gunfire towards the Israeli town of Bat Hefer, situated near the West Bank security barrier and the city of Tulkarem. Fortunately, no damage or injuries were reported. The IDF is actively searching for the perpetrators of this attack.

The conflict has taken a toll on both Israelis and Palestinians. This year alone, there have been 26 deaths and numerous injuries caused by Palestinian terror attacks in Israel and the West Bank. Conversely, 169 West Bank Palestinians have lost their lives during the same period, primarily in clashes with security forces or during the commission of attacks. However, it is important to note that some casualties were innocent civilians, and others were killed under unclear circumstances, including incidents involving armed Israeli settlers.

Sources: The Times of Israel