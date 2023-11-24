Palestinians Celebrate as Prisoners Return Home in Historic Exchange

BEITUNIA, West Bank — A joyous celebration took place in the occupied West Bank on Friday as over three dozen Palestinian prisoners were released from Israeli prisons. This release was part of a historic cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas, bringing hope and relief to many Palestinian families.

The freed prisoners, some accused of minor offenses and others convicted in attacks, were welcomed home with open arms by massive crowds of Palestinians. The streets were filled with chants, claps, waving hands, and screams of joy as the procession of prisoners made their way through the crowd. Fireworks lit up the night sky and patriotic Palestinian music filled the air.

Among the released prisoners were fifteen young men, wearing stained grey prison sweatsuits and looking tired and worn out. They were carried high on the shoulders of their emotional fathers, with tears streaming down their faces. It was a moment of pure happiness and relief for families who had been separated for months.

One of the prisoners, Jamal Brahma, a 17-year-old who had been detained without charge or trial, expressed his gratitude and disbelief at the overwhelming support he received. His father, Khalil Brahma, couldn’t hold back his tears as he finally reunited with his son. It was a powerful moment that symbolized the longed-for return to normalcy for these families.

The release of Palestinian prisoners coincided with the freeing of hostages in Gaza, with both events marking a significant step towards peace. Under the terms of the agreement, Hamas is expected to release at least 50 hostages, while Israel will release 150 Palestinian prisoners over the course of four days. The truce can be extended for each additional ten hostages freed.

Although the atmosphere in the town of Beitunia was celebratory, there was also tension. The Israeli government had ordered the police to shut down the gatherings, leading to clashes with security forces. Tear gas was unleashed on the crowds, causing chaos and fear, but the spirit of the occasion remained intact.

The prisoners who were released included women who had been sentenced to prison for attempted stabbings and attacks on Israeli security forces. Some were accused of inciting violence on social media. There were also fifteen male teenagers, most of them charged with stone-throwing and “supporting terrorism.”

For many families on both sides of the conflict, the exchange of prisoners brought a mix of emotions. While it was a moment of victory and relief, there was also a recognition of the ongoing challenges and struggles faced by Palestinians. Abdulqader Khatib, a U.N. worker and father of a prisoner, expressed his bittersweet feelings, saying, “As a Palestinian, my heart is broken for my brothers in Gaza, so I can’t really celebrate. But I am a father. And deep inside, I am very happy.”

Prisoner exchanges like this hold great significance for Palestinian society, where nearly every person has a relative who has been imprisoned. The Palestinian term for these individuals, “prisoners of war,” reflects their perspective that these individuals are fighting for their cause. The support provided to the prisoners and their families is seen as crucial in their struggle for justice and freedom.

The release of prisoners also highlights the contentious issue of administrative detention, a policy implemented by Israel as a counter-terrorism measure. Currently, there are a record high of 2,200 Palestinians held in administrative detention. This practice has been criticized by human rights groups, who argue that Palestinians are often denied due process and forced into confessions.

In light of recent violence and tensions, with Hamas launching attacks and Israel cracking down on suspected militants, the prisoner exchange represents a glimmer of hope amidst the turmoil. It is a moment that brings joy to families and a renewed belief in the possibility of peace.

(Sources: Associated Press)