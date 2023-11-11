Thousands of Palestinian Evacuees Seek Safety Amidst Israel-Hamas War

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip – The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has forced thousands of Palestinians to seek shelter at Gaza City’s main hospital, Shifa Hospital. However, after reported strikes in and around the hospital compound, thousands of evacuees have fled to the south. This mass exodus adds to the growing number of people escaping intense urban fighting in the north, including near other hospitals. Gaza officials report that the territory’s death toll has now surpassed 11,000.

The search for safety across the besieged Gaza Strip has become increasingly desperate as Israel intensifies its assault on the largest city. The Israel army claims that Hamas has set up its military infrastructure amid hospitals and neighborhoods in Gaza City. Israel maintains its commitment to destroying Hamas after a deadly incursion back in October.

Over the past two days, more than 100,000 Palestinians have fled south, according to Israel. However, even as they seek safety, they continue to face bombardment and dire conditions. The reported strikes on or near at least four hospitals in northern Gaza overnight highlight the danger faced by tens of thousands of displaced people who had sought refuge in these facilities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: What led to the mass exodus of Palestinians from Shifa Hospital?

A: The overnight strikes on Shifa Hospital triggered a mass exodus of displaced people who were seeking shelter at the facility. The strikes aimed to scare them, consequently resulting in a large number of people fleeing to the south.

Q: How many people are still at Shifa Hospital?

A: It is unclear how many people remain at Shifa Hospital. However, the majority of the displaced individuals have left the facility, with only those who cannot walk or do not know where to go still present.

Q: How are hospitals in Gaza coping with the influx of wounded patients?

A: Shifa Hospital and other medical facilities in Gaza have been overwhelmed by thousands of wounded patients. However, they are operating with minimal power and medical supplies, making it challenging to provide adequate care for the increasing number of patients.

Q: Why did Israel demand the evacuation of Shifa Hospital?

A: Israel demanded the evacuation of Shifa Hospital, citing its belief that Hamas has set up its main command center in and around the hospital. Hospital staff and Hamas deny these claims.

Q: What is the Israeli army’s approach towards hospitals amidst the conflict?

A: The Israeli army states that it is aware of the sensitivity of hospitals and that its forces are closing in on them slowly. While Israel does not fire on hospitals, it asserts that if militants are seen firing from these facilities, they will respond accordingly.

