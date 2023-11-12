New Article: Growing Desperation: Thousands Loot Aid Warehouses in Gaza

Thousands of people in Gaza have resorted to breaking into aid warehouses in a desperate attempt to access essential resources, such as flour and basic hygiene products, according to a statement from a United Nations agency on Sunday. As the conflict between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers enters its third week, the increasing desperation of the people is becoming apparent.

Israeli forces, including tanks and infantry, have intensified their presence in Gaza, marking a “second stage” in the war, as announced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The war was ignited by a brutal incursion by Hamas into Israel on October 7. Israel has been conducting extensive air, land, and sea attacks on the territory, causing immense destruction and loss of life.

Reports from Gaza’s Health Ministry reveal that the death toll among Palestinians has now surpassed 8,000, with the majority of casualties being women and minors. This unprecedented toll highlights the severity and scale of the violence witnessed in this conflict. On the Israeli side, over 1,400 people, predominantly civilians, have lost their lives during the initial Hamas onslaught.

Communication with Gaza was severely disrupted when a relentless bombardment, described by residents as the most intense of the war, cut off most contact with the territory. However, communications were restored to much of Gaza early Sunday, though the enclave’s 2.3 million people still remain largely cut off from the world.

In a significant development, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, visited the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt. During the visit, Khan was briefed on the damage caused by Israeli airstrikes to the Palestinian side. The ICC has opened an investigation into potential war crimes committed by Israel during the 2014 war in Gaza.

The Israeli military has reported striking over 450 militant targets within the past 24 hours, including Hamas command centers and anti-tank missile launching positions. Ground forces have also engaged in direct combat with Hamas militants, resulting in casualties. The destruction caused by the conflict is evident in footage released by military officials, showcasing tanks, troops, and bulldozers operating in open areas and clearing debris.

The recent break-ins of aid warehouses in Gaza have raised concerns about the deteriorating civil order within the territory. Thomas White, the Gaza director for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), describes these incidents as “a worrying sign” of the desperate situation facing the people of Gaza. UNRWA, which provides essential services to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza, has seen its schools transformed into crowded shelters for those displaced by the conflict. However, Israel has allowed only limited aid to enter Gaza from Egypt, exacerbating the dire situation.

According to the UN World Food Program, one of the facilities broken into held 80 tons of food, further underscoring the urgent need for supplies. The agency estimates that at least 40 trucks per day are required to meet the growing needs of the people in Gaza.

