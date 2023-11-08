Protests Erupt in the West Bank Following Hospital Bombing in Gaza

Protests erupted in several cities across the West Bank in response to the deadly bombing of al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City. The bombing, which killed at least 500 people, has further escalated the violence between Israeli forces and Palestinians in the occupied territories. The protests, however, took an unexpected turn when a young Palestinian girl was tragically shot and killed by Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces during a demonstration in the city of Jenin.

Her family confirmed that the bullet entered the right side of her chest, piercing her lungs and heart. The PA security forces’ actions have sparked outrage among protesters who were already demanding a stronger response from the PA against Israeli aggression. The protests spread to other cities, including Ramallah, Nablus, Tubas, Hebron, and Bethlehem. In Ramallah, protesters clashed with PA armored vehicles, throwing rocks and other projectiles.

The increasing confrontations between Palestinians and the PA, which many see as collaborating with the Israeli occupation, have created uncertainty and fear in the West Bank. Calls for PA President Mahmoud Abbas to step down were also heard during the protests. The armed wing of Abbas’s Fatah party issued a statement urging him to hand over his tasks, warning that he would become a legitimate target otherwise. The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, a coalition of armed resistance groups, called for the formation of an emergency committee to pledge allegiance to Marwan Barghouti, a prominent Palestinian leader currently imprisoned.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached a breaking point. Prior to the hospital bombing, the enclave was already facing severe shortages of basic necessities like food, water, and medicine. The attack on the hospital has overwhelmed medical teams, who are now forced to perform operations in corridors and without anesthesia.

As tensions continue to rise in the occupied territories, the protests serve as a reminder of the deep frustration and anger felt by Palestinians. The violence and suffering on both sides only further underscores the urgent need for a lasting and just resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.