Palestinian-Americans in Gaza Seek Freedom amidst Challenging Circumstances

As the Gaza Strip endures the barrage of bombings, Palestinian-Americans residing in the region find themselves in a daunting situation. Despite their American citizenship, they feel abandoned by the US Embassy and are struggling to secure a safe exit from the area.

The US Embassy officials have informed Palestinian-Americans that their only viable route out of Gaza is through Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. However, even this passage has been periodically closed due to the ongoing bombings. The embassy advises US citizens to monitor the status of the Rafah Crossing into Egypt for opportunities to leave Gaza safely.

One individual, Said Shaath, a humanitarian worker in Gaza, recounts how embassy officials advised his cousin to make his way to the Egypt border crossing if it could be done safely. However, the journey from their location in Rimal to the Rafah crossing is perilous due to the constant Israeli airstrikes. Shaath expressed concerns about the risks involved, especially considering the increasing intensity of the bombings.

Lena Beseiso, who traveled to Gaza after a 12-year absence, shares her distressing experience of feeling trapped. She recounts the overwhelming fear and describes it as a struggle for survival. Beseiso, along with her family, sought assistance from the US Embassy emergency lines, only to be met with disappointment. Despite their pleading and distress, they were told that the emergency line was primarily for Israel and that they could not receive assistance.

The US Embassy in Jerusalem has faced criticism for its lack of response and limited guidance for Palestinian-Americans seeking evacuation from Gaza. Refusing to comment beyond what is available on their website, the embassy redirects people to the US Department of State’s official website for assistance. However, Palestinian-Americans in Gaza continue to face uncertainty and desperation.

Abdulla Okal, a New Jersey resident, shares his concerns for his wife and three children, all of whom are US citizens, currently stuck in Gaza. Despite reaching out to the US Embassy, his wife was only given an application form to fill out and told to wait for further communication. Okal expresses his desperation, knowing that his family would have to navigate through dangerous routes to reach the Rafah crossing – the only remaining passage out of Gaza.

The State Department has consistently advised against travel to Gaza due to terrorism, civil unrest, and armed conflict. However, the US government has made it clear that there are no immediate plans for emergency evacuation of US citizens in Israel. Palestinian-Americans in Gaza continue to face the challenges of the ongoing conflict, hoping for a resolution and safe means to leave the region.

