New Beginnings: A Family’s Tragedy Amidst War in Gaza

Thousands of miles away from the devastating conflicts in Gaza, the Hamouda family in Maple Grove, Minnesota, is grappling with an unimaginable loss. Tariq Hamouda and his wife Manal are mourning the deaths of 42 relatives in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. The couple, Palestinian Americans, received the heart-wrenching news over a week ago, yet the magnitude of their grief remains unfathomable.

Manal, formerly known as Manal Saqallah, lost four brothers, a sister, and most of their children when their family compound in the Sheikh Ejleen neighborhood of Gaza City was destroyed by two explosions. While the family firmly believes it was an Israeli airstrike, confirmation is challenging to attain. Israel has conducted numerous airstrikes on Gaza City, including multiple strikes in the area on the fateful day.

The Hamouda family, unable to provide CNN with the coordinates of their house, declined to do so out of fear of reprisal. The Israel Defense Forces could not comment on the incident without the specific coordinates. A video shared by a neighbor showcases the ruins of the family compound – charred debris and rubble now surrounded by untouched homes.

While Manal still struggles to accept the reality of the tragedy, the grief within their Midwestern home is palpable. Tariq Hamouda shared that his wife had spent the summer with their extended family, underscoring the deep love she held for each member. The couple, both originally from Gaza, have called Minnesota home since 2004. Despite occasional conflicts in the region before, nothing compares to the current devastation.

In response to Hamas’ breach of the Gaza-Israel barrier and the deaths of over 1,400 individuals – including both civilians and military personnel – as well as over 220 abductions, Israel declared war on Hamas on October 7. The Israeli airstrikes aimed to dismantle Hamas, the governing body in Gaza. However, the 2.2 million Palestinians residing there find themselves trapped in the midst of the crossfire due to the closed Israeli and Egyptian border crossings.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah, Israeli airstrikes have claimed the lives of at least 8,485 Palestinians and injured over 21,000 others. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports that an additional 1.4 million people have been internally displaced. The IDF warned northern Gaza residents to relocate south, resulting in the mass displacement.

For Tariq Hamouda, mourning the dead is a luxury he cannot afford at the moment. The survival and safety of those who remain are his primary concern.

In South Florida, Eyad Abu Shaban, Manal’s cousin, shares the deep despair and overwhelming sense of loss. The magnitude of losing 42 family members is incomprehensible. The deceased, ranging from three months to 77 years old, were all staying together in a single compound. Abu Shaban’s uncle, Essam Abu Shaban, his wife Layla Saqallah, and their son Ahmed were among those tragically killed. Seeking safety from Israeli airstrikes, they evacuated from the nearby Tel El Hawa neighborhood and sought refuge in the Saqallah family’s home.

While the IDF did warn about potential military activity in the area, the surviving family members claim they were never advised to evacuate their home. Tariq Hamouda expressed frustration, stating that houses have been bombed both with and without prior warnings, engendering fear, confusion, and a lack of viable options for the affected residents. His mother-in-law was on a balcony when the first strike occurred but managed to escape with the help of a relative. However, a second strike obliterated the compound, tragically claiming the lives of dozens of relatives.

Surviving family members captured a video portraying the horrific scene – multiple bodies shrouded in white burial garments being laid in a mass grave. Tariq Hamouda emphasized that his family was not involved in any militant activities and were simply going about their daily lives when this tragedy occurred. Amidst the rubble and sorrow, this family in Minnesota relies on each other for support and heals through memories and resilience.