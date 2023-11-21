Peter Thiel’s Palantir Secures Lucrative Contract with U.K.’s National Health Service

In a surprising turn of events, Palantir, the software company owned by billionaire Peter Thiel, has won a significant contract with England’s National Health Service (NHS) to revolutionize its technology system. Despite facing criticism from activists, doctors, and lawmakers, Palantir managed to secure the lucrative deal, which involves handling sensitive patient data.

Under the terms of the seven-year contract, valued at £330 million (approximately $415 million), Palantir will develop a centralized platform known as the Federated Data Platform. This innovative system aims to integrate data from various sources within the NHS, facilitating the seamless sharing of patient information and offering insights into broader health trends across the service.

While Palantir’s selection for this role attracted controversy, particularly due to concerns over its military-related work in the United States, privacy issues, and its connections to Peter Thiel, the company’s aggressive lobbying efforts ultimately swayed decision-makers. Moreover, doubts were raised regarding the effectiveness of Palantir’s technology.

Palantir’s success in securing the contract was made possible through its partnership with Accenture, a prominent business consulting firm, as well as PwC, NECS, and Carnall Farrar. Together, they will collaborate to develop the NHS’s new data platform.

NHS England stated that the platform would centralize existing data and empower staff members with easy access to critical information, ultimately leading to improved patient care and reduced health disparities. Palantir’s Chief Executive, Alex Karp, expressed confidence that the system would alleviate waiting lists, enhance patient care, and promote health equity.

Notably, Palantir’s reputation was bolstered by its pivotal role in assisting the government during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company provided invaluable support in collecting and analyzing data related to the virus’s spread and the allocation of resources. Additionally, Palantir contributed to the successful rollout of the national vaccine program. Leveraging these accomplishments, the company expanded its involvement in healthcare by initiating programs aimed at reducing patient backlogs for surgeries and other forms of care.

Despite being a government-run system, the NHS operates across diverse regional hospitals and trusts, resulting in fragmented information. The introduction of the Federated Data Platform represents an innovative solution to consolidate and integrate these silos of data, thereby enhancing overall efficiency and patient outcomes.

Originally priced at £480 million, the cost of developing the data platform was reduced. The NHS has allocated additional funds to prioritize essential privacy features and allow other companies to bid for building new products on the platform in the future.

Critics, however, remain skeptical about the potential benefits that Palantir’s technology will deliver. Dr. David Nicholl, a spokesperson for the Doctors’ Association UK, questioned whether the promised advantages would materialize, citing mixed results from a pilot program. He further expressed concerns about the lack of scrutiny surrounding the deal and suggested that alternative options should have been considered.

Cori Crider, director of legal group Foxglove, which has been critical of Palantir’s involvement, cautioned that if the system fails to prove its usefulness to frontline doctors, it risks becoming a significant financial disappointment.

Palantir, known for its customizable software that processes extensive amounts of data, has primarily focused on contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense and similar entities. Nevertheless, the company is actively venturing into healthcare as it seeks new avenues for growth.

Addressing privacy concerns, the NHS has explicitly prohibited the use of patient data for commercial gain under the terms of the contract with Palantir.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)