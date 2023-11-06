Pakistan’s Interim Prime Minister Expects Fair Parliamentary Elections Despite Challenges

Pakistan’s interim prime minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, expressed confidence in the upcoming parliamentary elections, dismissing concerns about military manipulation. In an interview with The Associated Press, Kakar emphasized that it is the Election Commission and not the military that will oversee the process. He also highlighted that Imran Khan, the jailed former premier, had appointed the current chief of the commission, making any claims of manipulation “absolutely absurd.”

Kakar’s government aims to ensure a smooth and fair election process, providing all necessary assistance and resources to the Election Commission. While some of Khan’s party members are currently incarcerated for engaging in unlawful activities, Kakar believes that fair elections can still be conducted with the participation of those who have not violated the law.

Addressing concerns about the civil-military relationship in Pakistan, Kakar acknowledged existing challenges but emphasized the need to focus on improving the performance of civilian institutions rather than weakening the military. He highlighted the military’s discipline, organizational capabilities, and continuous improvement over the years.

The interim prime minister also criticized India for its approach to the Kashmir dispute. Kakar accused India of denying the people in Kashmir their political rights and the right to self-determination as enshrined in the United Nations Charter. He questioned India’s claim of being the largest democracy while disregarding the democratic principle of holding a plebiscite in Kashmir.

Regarding Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan, Kakar acknowledged significant security challenges posed by extremist groups, including the Pakistani Taliban and the Islamic State. While the government remains in contact with Afghan authorities, Kakar did not provide specific details on requests for extradition.

Despite the various challenges faced by Pakistan, including political turmoil, economic crises, and regional security issues, Kakar remains optimistic that fair and transparent parliamentary elections will be conducted. The interim government is committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring a democratic process that reflects the will of the people.