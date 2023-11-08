Pakistan’s President Refuses to Approve Controversial Bills, Highlighting Dissent within Government

Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi has declared his refusal to sign into law two bills that grant increased authority to prosecute individuals for their actions against the state and military. This decision has brought to light the internal rifts within the Pakistani government, as Alvi’s stance contradicts the coalition government that initially passed the bills.

Expressing his disagreement with the laws, President Alvi stated on social media platform X, “As God is my witness, I did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 & Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023.” He directed his staff to return the bills unsigned within the given timeframe to render them ineffective. However, he later discovered that his staff had undermined his orders, causing him to express remorse and ask forgiveness from those who may be affected.

The Ministry of Law and Justice responded to Alvi’s decision with grave concern, emphasizing that the president has two options: giving assent or referring the matter, with specific observations, back to parliament. Since Alvi did not fulfill either option, the ministry characterized his actions as contrary to the constitution’s letter and spirit.

According to Pakistan’s constitution, when the president fails to sign or return a draft bill with observations or objections within the stipulated 10-day period after it has passed through both houses of parliament, the bill automatically becomes law.

Amidst this controversy, another significant development emerged when Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former foreign minister and close aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan, was arrested for allegedly misusing a diplomatic cable for political gain. Qureshi’s arrest occurred just one day before President Alvi’s decision regarding the bills.

These events shed light on the divisions within the Pakistani government, reflecting the ongoing power struggles and disputes. The refusal by President Alvi to endorse the controversial bills unveils a fragment within the ruling party and underscores the complexities of governance and decision-making processes within the government.