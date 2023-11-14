Pakistan’s President Refuses to Sign Controversial National Security Laws

Pakistan’s President, Arif Alvi, has taken a bold stand against two recently passed bills that aimed to increase authorities’ power to prosecute individuals for acts against the state and military. Despite the bills being approved by both houses of parliament, President Alvi, a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, expressed his disagreement with the laws and refused to sign them into law.

In a statement posted on social media, President Alvi stated, “I did not sign the Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 & Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as I disagreed with these laws.” He further explained that he had instructed his staff to return the bills unsigned to render them ineffective. However, to his surprise, he discovered that his staff had undermined his command and disregarded his will.

President Alvi expressed remorse and extended an apology to those who might be affected by his staff’s actions. The Ministry of Law and Justice expressed grave concern over the president’s decision, emphasizing that he had two options – either give his assent or refer the matter back to parliament with specific observations. By not fulfilling either option, the ministry claimed that the president had gone against the letter and spirit of the constitution.

According to Pakistan’s constitution, if the president does not sign a draft bill or return it with his observations or objections within ten days after it has been through both houses of parliament, the bill automatically becomes law. Caretaker Law Minister Ahmad Irfan Aslam confirmed that the bills had become law since President Alvi did not sign and return them within the allotted time.

President Alvi’s refusal to sign the controversial bills comes amidst a series of political tensions in Pakistan. Just a day before, former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, a close aide of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, was arrested on accusations of misusing a diplomatic cable for political advantage. Khan had previously claimed that the United States was involved in a conspiracy to overthrow his government and had tapped into anti-American sentiment to garner support. Despite his resignation after losing a no-confidence vote, Khan never disclosed the content of the secret cable he mentioned.

The recent publication of the “cypher” by The Intercept further ignited the controversy. The leaked content of the cable implies that the US administration indeed had intentions to remove Khan from power in April. However, Khan later retracted his allegations against the US.

The president’s refusal to sign the national security laws adds another layer of complexity to the political landscape in Pakistan. As the debate continues, citizens and experts eagerly await the unfolding events and their implications for the nation’s governance and national security.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What are the two bills that President Arif Alvi refused to sign in Pakistan?

President Arif Alvi refused to sign the Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 and Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023. His refusal was due to his disagreement with the content of the laws.

2. What happens if the president does not sign a draft bill in Pakistan?

According to Pakistan’s constitution, if the president does not sign a draft bill or return it with his observations or objections within ten days after it has been through both houses of parliament, the bill automatically becomes law.

3. What is the “cypher” mentioned in the article?

The “cypher” refers to a secret cable mentioned by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, which he claimed showed US involvement in a conspiracy to overthrow his government. The content of the cable was not initially disclosed but has been recently published by The Intercept.