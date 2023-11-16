Pakistan’s Move to Expel Afghan Refugees Sparks International Criticism

Pakistan’s decision to force hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees and migrants out of the country has drawn strong international condemnation. This move has been met with outrage from various groups, with the Taliban leading the charge against the eviction plan.

In a statement, the Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, expressed his disapproval of Pakistan’s treatment of Afghan refugees. He emphasized that Afghan refugees should not be held responsible for Pakistan’s security problems and called on Pakistan to show tolerance towards these individuals. Mujahid’s comments were shared on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pakistan currently hosts approximately one million registered Afghan refugees, with an additional 880,000 Afghans having legal status to remain in the country, according to the United Nations. However, the caretaker government in Pakistan recently claimed that there are an estimated 1.73 million Afghans residing in the country without any legal status. They set a November 1 deadline for these individuals to either leave voluntarily or face expulsion.

The history of Afghan migration to Pakistan spans several decades, with many Afghans seeking refuge during times of conflict such as the Soviet invasion, civil war, and the United States-led occupation. Since the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan in 2021, nearly 600,000 Afghans have fled to Pakistan.

Pakistan’s caretaker Interior Minister, Sarfraz Bugti, justified the decision to expel Afghan refugees by accusing Afghan nationals of carrying out a significant number of suicide bombings in Pakistan this year. These claims were met with strong denial from the Taliban, who pointed out that Afghan migrants relocate to other countries for their own safety and would never want to bring insecurity to their host nation.

This recent eviction ultimatum followed a meeting of civil and military leaders in Pakistan to assess the law and order situation following a series of suicide bombings that tragically resulted in the deaths of at least 57 people. Bugti claimed that one of the suicide bombers was an Afghan national and also accused India’s intelligence agency of involvement.

Tensions between the Taliban and the Pakistan government have intensified in recent times, with periodic border clashes causing disruptions to the main trade route between the two nations. Pakistan asserts that armed groups utilize Afghan territory to train fighters and plan attacks within Pakistan. However, the Taliban vehemently denies these allegations, asserting that Pakistan’s security issues are internally generated.

Critics argue that the current caretaker government’s actions, driven by the prevailing uncertainty and instability in the country, have allowed the military to exert more influence. This shift in power dynamics has sparked concerns about the protection and welfare of Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan.

While this article provides an overview of the situation, it is crucial to seek more comprehensive information from multiple sources to gain a deeper understanding of the complex issues surrounding the expulsion of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.