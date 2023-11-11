Pakistan’s Parliament Dissolved Ahead of Upcoming Elections

Pakistan’s political landscape is set for a significant change as President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly, marking the beginning of preparations for a general election. The decision comes as the country’s top opposition leader, Imran Khan, faces a corruption conviction and subsequent imprisonment.

Acknowledging the end of the assembly’s five-year term, President Alvi acted on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Typically, a general election would follow within 90 days after parliament dissolution. However, this year’s election may be subject to a delay until the spring due to the possibility of redistricting based on recent census data.

The uncertain election date coincides with the legal and political drama surrounding Imran Khan, a popular opposition leader and former national cricket hero. Khan’s conviction for concealing assets has temporarily removed him from the election campaign, potentially impacting his party’s poll performance.

As Khan appeals the conviction, the Islamabad High Court is seeking input from the government and the election commission before deciding whether to overturn the conviction and release Khan. Last year, the commission disqualified Khan from holding public office for five years, accusing him of unlawful actions during his tenure as premier.

While Khan’s legal team argues for his release, they also submitted a separate petition requesting his transfer to a prison with special cells for high-profile detainees. Khan maintains his innocence and denies the charges against him.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the last Cabinet meeting, highlighting the multiple challenges his government faced, including the economic crisis and devastating floods in Pakistan. Sharif managed to negotiate a significant bailout package with the International Monetary Fund, potentially averting a debt default for the country.

With the dissolution of the parliament, the next step is the installation of a caretaker government to manage day-to-day affairs until the upcoming election. Sharif holds some influence over the selection of the caretaker prime minister.

