Pakistan’s Imran Khan Faces Illegal Trial in Jail, Lawyer Claims

In a dramatic turn of events, the trial of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in jail has been deemed illegal by a court, according to his lawyer. Khan, who was ousted from office in 2022, had recently been indicted on charges of revealing state secrets.

The lawyer, Naeem Panjutha, took to social media to announce that the Islamabad High Court had ruled against holding Khan’s trial in jail. This decision has raised questions about the validity of the accusations against Khan and the legality of the trial process.

The impact of this declaration is yet to be fully understood, but it is expected that further clarifications will be provided through a court order. The trial against Khan, which revolves around the alleged disclosure of a classified diplomatic cable, has become a contentious issue in Pakistani politics. Despite his removal from office, Khan still commands a significant following and has accused powerful interests of conspiring against him.

The 70-year-old former cricket star was forced out of office by a no-confidence vote in parliament in April 2022. Khan has claimed that the United States played a role in his removal, citing strained relations between Washington and Islamabad due to issues like the war in Ukraine. However, the U.S. has vehemently denied any involvement in the matter.

Last October, Khan was indicted on security charges related to the leaking of a diplomatic cable. He insists that the cable provides evidence of collusion against him. This indictment is just one of many legal challenges Khan has faced since his ouster, with accusations ranging from contempt of court to “terrorism” and blasphemy.

