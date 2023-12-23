Pakistan’s Imran Khan Granted Bail in State Secrets Case Ahead of Crucial Elections

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been granted bail in a high-profile state secrets case, adding another twist to the political landscape as the country gears up for the upcoming general election. While the development offers a glimmer of hope for Khan, the question of his release remains uncertain as he continues to serve a prison sentence for corruption-related charges while facing additional legal hurdles.

The Supreme Court’s decision on Friday marks a significant milestone in Khan’s legal journey, albeit with unclear implications. The granting of bail opens a window of opportunity for the former prime minister, but the practicality of his release remains in question. With a three-year sentence for corruption and other pending charges, Khan’s path to freedom seems convoluted.

Throughout his detainment since August, Khan has made public claims of collusion between the influential military and established political parties, which have long dominated Pakistan. According to Khan, these alliances are aimed at suppressing his political party and thwarting his candidacy for office.

The 71-year-old has been embroiled in a deluge of legal cases since his ousting from office in April 2022, following a falling out with senior military officials. This has led to his imprisonment on multiple occasions.

Lawyer Salman Safdar, speaking on behalf of Khan and his former foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is also involved in the state secrets case, announced outside the court that they had been granted bail. However, the intricacies of their release remained undisclosed.

The prosecution alleges that Khan and Qureshi mishandled a diplomatic cable, referred to as “cypher,” sent by Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States. Both leaders strongly deny the charges, asserting that the cable served as evidence of a conspiracy between the Pakistani military and the US government to destabilize Khan’s government following his visit to Moscow shortly before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Both Washington and Pakistan’s military have refuted these allegations.

Originally held as a closed trial within the prison walls, the cypher case was eventually forced to restart with open proceedings, allowing for media presence and observers.

In its short order, the Supreme Court stated that there were insufficient grounds to believe Khan committed an offense under the Official Secrets Act, an archaic law with severe penalties, including a potential 14-year prison term or even the death sentence. However, it recommended further investigation by the trial court to determine the defendants’ guilt.

Khan’s political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), expressed that he remains incarcerated due to multiple corruption cases, leaving little possibility for his release in time to contest the upcoming elections on February 8.

The fate of politicians in Pakistan has often depended on their relationship with the military establishment, which has directly ruled the country on several occasions, shaping the nation’s political landscape.

As the general election approaches, Khan’s disqualification from politics in August casts further uncertainty over his future. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified him for a five-year period following his conviction in a case involving the illicit purchase and sale of foreign gifts received during his tenure as prime minister.

Although Khan sought to overturn his disqualification through the Islamabad High Court, his plea was rejected on Thursday, effectively blocking his candidacy in the upcoming election. His legal team is now expected to file an appeal with the Supreme Court in a final attempt to secure his eligibility to participate.

