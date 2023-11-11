Pakistan’s Ex-Prime Minister Arrested for Corruption, Raising Concerns for Future of Politics

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested and sentenced to three years in jail for corruption, a move that could have significant repercussions on the country’s political landscape. The court found Khan guilty of concealing assets after selling state gifts, prompting immediate police action to take him into custody from his home in Lahore.

Khan’s arrest comes at a crucial time, as general elections are scheduled to take place later this year. With his immense popularity and ability to mobilize large crowds, he poses a significant threat to the ruling coalition and powerful military, which has traditionally shaped Pakistan’s politics since its independence from Britain.

This is not the first time Khan has faced detention, joining a list of former Pakistani prime ministers who have been arrested and subjected to military interventions over the years. Since his removal from office, Khan has faced over 150 legal cases, including allegations of corruption, terrorism, and incitement to violence. In May, his followers launched violent protests across the country, targeting government and military property.

The jail sentence brings into question Khan’s political future, as a law stipulates that individuals with criminal convictions are prohibited from holding or running for public office. Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has announced that it will challenge the decision.

While Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb denies any connection between Khan’s arrest and the upcoming elections, she asserts that he was given ample opportunity to defend himself against the asset concealment charges. Aurangzeb states that Khan has been found guilty of “illegal practices, corruption, concealing assets, and wrongly declaring wealth in tax returns.”

The arrest of Khan has prompted mixed reactions. His former political secretary, Aun Chaudhry, believes that the events will contribute to political stability, while Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari sees it as a long-awaited consequence for Khan.

PTI spokesman Rauf Hasan describes the asset concealment trial as “the worst in history and tantamount to the murder of justice.” Khan’s supporters in Lahore protested his conviction and arrest, while a rival political party celebrated by distributing sweets.

In a video message released by the PTI, Khan pledges his commitment to the nation and urges his supporters not to remain silent. He calls for peaceful protests to fight for their rights and demands a government that represents the people’s choice.

Khan has been transferred to a high-security prison in Punjab’s Attock district, known for its harsh conditions and housing convicted militants and individuals awaiting trial.

Khan’s arrest marks the seventh time a former prime minister has been arrested in Pakistan. Past leaders, such as Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif, have also faced arrests on corruption charges.

