Political Veteran Nawaz Sharif Returns to Pakistan Amidst Election Preparations

After spending four years in self-exile in the United Kingdom, Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has made a triumphant return to his home country. The 73-year-old politician arrived in Islamabad, the capital, via a chartered flight before proceeding to his hometown of Lahore, where he is expected to lead a rally surrounded by a sea of green and yellow party banners, posters, and flags.

Sharif’s decision to return is driven by his aspiration to participate in the upcoming elections and challenge his biggest rival, former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Although Sharif cannot run for or hold public office due to his corruption convictions, his legal team plans to appeal these convictions, and his party aims to secure his fourth tenure as prime minister.

A central focus for Sharif will be mobilizing his support base and regaining the ground he lost to Khan, who remains popular despite his incarceration on corruption charges that he vehemently denies. Sharif’s party acknowledges that Khan’s popularity poses a significant obstacle, but it remains confident in Sharif’s ability to overcome this challenge.

Aside from the political battle, Sharif also aims to address the multiple crises Pakistan currently faces. These include security concerns, economic hardships, and a pending election already postponed to January 2024. Khan’s removal from office in a no-confidence vote in April 2022 led to a series of overlapping issues that have strained the nation.

During his four-year absence, Sharif’s relationship with the military has experienced ups and downs, yet it now appears to be in a relatively cordial phase. This may provide him with the political space necessary to make his mark. However, both the military and Khan deny allegations of cooperation against Sharif, which he claims resulted in his removal from government and Khan’s victory in the 2018 general election.

Political analyst Ayesha Siddiqa emphasizes that Sharif’s primary task is to present himself and his party as viable alternatives to replace Khan and rebuild the economy. She also highlights the critical role that the military plays in Pakistani politics, suggesting that cordial relations between Sharif and the military may enhance his chances of success.

As Pakistan navigates these tumultuous times, a caretaker government is currently leading the country until the forthcoming elections. The outcome will contribute significantly to shaping Pakistan’s political landscape and its future trajectory.

