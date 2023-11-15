The Blasphemy Law in Pakistan: Exploring its Impact and Controversies

The blasphemy law in Pakistan has once again garnered attention after recent incidents of violence against Christian communities. This law poses a grave threat to alleged blasphemers, who risk death at the hands of vigilantes, even under unproven allegations of insulting Islam. While maintaining the core facts, let’s delve into a fresh perspective on the subject.

What is the blasphemy law?

The blasphemy law in Pakistan states that any derogatory remarks or actions against the Holy Prophet Muhammad, whether spoken, written, or implied, can result in punishment, including death or life imprisonment, along with fines. Initially, this law had minimal usage until the 1970s when it was strengthened during the military regime led by General Muhammad Zia ul-Haq in an effort to Islamize the state.

How common is violence related to blasphemy?

Though no executions have taken place under the blasphemy law, blasphemy convictions are not uncommon in Pakistan. While many convictions are later overturned on appeal, vigilantism has resulted in the lynching of numerous individuals before their cases even reach trial. These victims include religious minorities, politicians, students, clerics, and those with mental illnesses. The methods used for these extrajudicial killings include burning, mob hangings, shootings in courtrooms, and public hacking. Since 1990, it is estimated that at least 85 people have been murdered due to blasphemy allegations. Judges presiding over blasphemy cases have reported feeling pressured to deliver convictions, regardless of the evidence, fearing physical violence if they do not comply.

How widespread are blasphemy allegations?

Since the assassination of Punjab Governor Salmaan Taseer in 2011, public debate regarding the reform of blasphemy laws has become nearly impossible in Pakistan. Blasphemy allegations are now commonly weaponized to exert pressure on opponents, even by top political leaders. Following Taseer’s murder, the rise of the far-right party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), which advocates for beheading blasphemers, has led to an increase in blasphemy cases based on ideological grounds. While the TLP has been banned, there are reports suggesting its involvement in recent acts of violence, although the party denies any connection. As of 2023, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom reports that there are at least 53 individuals in custody across Pakistan facing blasphemy charges.

Are minorities more at risk?

While the majority of blasphemy accusations target Muslims in Pakistan, religious minorities face a particularly acute threat. Christians, who make up around 1.3 percent of the population, are especially vulnerable. In recent years, Christian neighborhoods in cities such as Lahore, Gojra, Jaranwala, and Islamabad have been burned down or attacked following blasphemy allegations. Activists claim that convictions often rely on witness testimonies, many of which are motivated by personal vendettas.

