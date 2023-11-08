Imran Khan Arrested Again: Convicted in Asset Concealment Case

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan has been arrested for the second time this year. He was taken into custody at his home in Lahore after a court convicted him in an asset concealment case and sentenced him to three years in prison. This could potentially lead to Khan being barred from politics, as individuals with criminal convictions are not allowed to hold or run for public office in the country.

Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has condemned the ruling and plans to challenge the decision in a superior court. However, even if the conviction is suspended by a superior court, it is ultimately up to the country’s election body to disqualify Khan from politics.

Since his removal from power in a no-confidence vote last year, Khan has faced numerous legal cases, with over 150 filed against him. These include charges of corruption, terrorism, and incitement of violence. Despite these challenges, Khan remains a prominent opposition figure in Pakistan.

The PTI spokesperson, Rauf Hasan, has strongly criticized the asset concealment trial, calling it the “worst in history and tantamount to the murder of justice.” On the other hand, Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb denies that Khan’s arrest is politically motivated and emphasizes that he has had ample opportunities to defend himself against the charges.

Khan’s arrest has sparked protests by his supporters, including a group of pro-Khan lawyers who gathered outside his residence in Lahore. Pakistan has seen several former prime ministers arrested over the years, and this recent development adds Khan to the list of seven former prime ministers who have faced such actions, highlighting the complex political landscape of the country.

