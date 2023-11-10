Detention of Opposition Leader Shakes Pakistani Politics

The political landscape in Pakistan is undergoing seismic shifts as opposition leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been detained by authorities. The move comes shortly after Qureshi announced his intention to challenge any potential delay in the country’s upcoming election through legal means. While the specific reasons behind Qureshi’s detention remain unclear, it is evident that his arrest is yet another blow to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Qureshi, a former foreign minister, has been a vocal critic of the ruling government and has been actively advocating against what he perceives as “tyranny” and “pre-poll rigging” in Pakistan. His arrest has drawn widespread condemnation from party spokesperson Zulfi Bukhari, who took to X to denounce the incident. While the PTI chairman Imran Khan is already serving a three-year sentence and is barred from participating in any elections for the next five years, Qureshi’s detention further weakens the PTI’s position.

The timing of Qureshi’s arrest is concerning, as it comes at a critical juncture when the country is grappling with numerous crises – constitutional, political, and economic. The dissolution of parliament last week marked the start of a 90-day period within which elections must be held. However, the uncertainty surrounding the new census and the subsequent redrawing of electoral boundaries has raised doubts about the possibility of a timely election. Electoral experts suggest that the vote may be pushed back several months to February.

Qureshi’s party has vowed to challenge any potential delays in the Supreme Court. The consequences of prolonging the caretaker period without an elected government could have far-reaching implications. It may provide an opportunity for the military to consolidate its control, given its historical influence in the country’s governance. This concern gains significance as little-known politician Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, believed to be close to the military, was recently sworn in as prime minister.

The caretaker setup, empowered to make policy decisions on economic matters, has been designed to ensure the smooth execution of a $3 billion International Monetary Fund bailout secured in June. However, the prolonged caretaker period and delayed elections could impact the ongoing IMF program. With the Pakistani political landscape in turmoil, it is uncertain how these developments will shape the future of the country.