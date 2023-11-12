Children in Pakistan’s Valley Rescued from Perilous Cable Car, Escape Death

In a heart-pounding ordeal that lasted 16 hours, a group of schoolchildren in Pakistan were saved from a broken cable car that was left dangling high above a valley. The children, who believed they were on the brink of death, have now been safely rescued.

The dramatic rescue operation took place on Tuesday, with six children and two adults bravely pulled to safety. One young child was grabbed by a commando attached to a helicopter using a rope, while others were lowered to the ground in a makeshift chairlift made from a wooden bed frame and ropes.

Osama Sharif, a 15-year-old survivor, described the rescue as nothing short of miraculous. The children were on their way to school when the cable unexpectedly snapped, triggering a terrifying jolt that left them fearing the worst.

Frantic calls were made from those on board using their cellphones, desperately seeking reassurance from their worried parents. Thankfully, help was on its way. After several hours, helicopters were spotted in the air, bringing hope to the stranded passengers.

The incident sheds light on the widespread use of locally made cable cars as a means of transportation in the mountainous regions of Battagram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. These cable cars provide a vital link, reducing travel time to schools, workplaces, and businesses. However, their poor maintenance often leads to accidents and injuries, causing loss of life on a yearly basis.

Due to the negligence of the cable car owner, Gul Zarin, who now faces charges, local authorities have vowed to shut down any cable cars deemed unsafe. The risky rescue operation attracted thousands of spectators who watched as the children were finally brought to safety.

While the helicopters brought hope, they also added an element of danger. The swirling air currents created by the helicopter blades posed a risk to the already fragile cable holding the cable car in place.

As dusk fell, the helicopters were no longer able to fly, forcing rescuers to alter their approach. A makeshift chairlift was used, utilizing the remaining intact cable to reach the stranded passengers. With shouts of relief, the chairlift was successfully lowered to the ground, marking the final stage of the operation.

The children received oxygen as a precautionary measure before reuniting with their tearful parents. Two of the survivors, Rizwan Ullah and Gul Faraz, expressed that the harrowing experience would be unforgettable for years to come, as they had come face to face with death.

Authorities have now turned their attention to repairing the broken cable car. However, survivors like Gul urged the government to invest in alternative safer transportation methods, such as building new roads, to prevent any future reliance on the dangerous cable car system.

