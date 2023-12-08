Pakistani Zoo Temporarily Closed Following Fatal Tiger Attack

A tragic incident at a zoo in Pakistan has led to the temporary closure of the facility as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding a man’s death. The victim, identified as 28-year-old Muhammad Bilawal, was mauled to death by tigers in the Bahawalpur Zoo, located in the province of Punjab.

According to local reports, Bilawal’s body was discovered during a routine cleaning of the enclosure when a shoe was spotted in one of the tiger’s mouths. The victim’s father, Muhammad Javed, has been informed of the incident and is on his way to collect the body.

While details about the incident are still emerging, it has been revealed that Bilawal had a history of addiction and had undergone rehabilitation twice in the past. Additionally, he had a habit of disappearing from home, only to return a few days later. Although the nature of his involvement in three previous cases remains undisclosed, it suggests a troubled past.

Authorities have launched separate investigations to determine whether there was any breach of security or negligence on the part of zoo employees. Initial evidence indicates that the attack likely occurred on Tuesday night, given the condition of the victim’s body. It appears that rather than the tigers leaving their den to attack Bilawal, he might have entered their enclosure voluntarily. Senior officer Ali Usman Bukhari of the wildlife department stated that the autopsy report is pending, but the evidence collected thus far supports the theory that Bilawal was alive when he was attacked.

Zaheer Anwar, a senior local government official, has suggested that the victim may have been mentally unstable, referring to him as a “lunatic.” Anwar pointed out that the enclosure was secured, making it unlikely for a rational person to enter the den willingly. However, investigations are ongoing to establish a definitive motive behind Bilawal’s actions.

The Bahawalpur Zoo, established in 1942 as “Sher Bagh” (meaning “lion garden”) by the ruling royal family of the former princely state of Bahawalpur, is the fourth largest zoo in Pakistan. It accommodates a diverse range of animals, including lions, tigers, and hyenas, in various styles of cages and enclosures.

This tragic incident at the Bahawalpur Zoo is reminiscent of recent animal-related fatalities in other parts of the world. Just days ago, a zookeeper in India lost his life after being mauled by a black bear at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park. Such incidents serve as a reminder of the inherent risks associated with working closely with wild animals, even under controlled conditions.

