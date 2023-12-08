Pakistan Zoo Closed After Fatal Tiger Attack: A Tragic Incident Raises Concerns About Animal Welfare

A tragic incident at a zoo in Pakistan has led to its immediate closure after a man was fatally mauled by tigers. The incident came to light during routine cleaning when zoo staff noticed one of the tigers with a shoe in its mouth. The victim’s body was discovered the following day, indicating that the attack occurred the previous night.

Ali Usman Bukhari, a senior officer of the province’s wildlife department, expressed concern about the incident, stating that the zoo is currently closed as investigations take place to determine how the man entered the tiger enclosure. Bukhari emphasized the importance of addressing any security lapses and potentially hiring private security guards if necessary.

While the autopsy report is yet to be released, evidence suggests that the man was alive when the tigers attacked him. It is believed that the victim may have intentionally entered the enclosure, as there is no visible sign of the tigers leaving their dens. Zaheer Anwar, a senior local government official, described the individual as a lunatic, questioning why anyone in their right mind would take such a risk.

The identity of the victim remains unknown and no family members have yet come forward to claim the body. All zoo staff have been accounted for, and it appears that the enclosure was secure. However, investigations are ongoing to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

During this time, the three tigers involved in the incident have been confined to a smaller space while evidence is collected. The Sherbagh Zoo, which was established in 1942 by the ruling royal family of Bahawalpur, prides itself on its modern moated enclosures that house lions, tigers, and hyenas. However, this tragic incident raises concerns about the overall condition of Pakistan’s zoos and their treatment of animals.

This unfortunate event is not an isolated incident in the region. Just days before this incident, a zookeeper in India was mauled to death by a black bear after accidentally leaving the night house doors open while cleaning the enclosure. These incidents highlight the importance of implementing stringent safety measures and ensuring the welfare of both animals and visitors.

