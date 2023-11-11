Pakistan Implements New Measures for Undocumented Migrants: A Fresh Perspective

Pakistan has recently enacted a series of strict measures aimed at undocumented migrants residing in the country. The government has ordered an estimated 1.7 million Afghan nationals, who make up the majority of the undocumented population, to either voluntarily leave or face deportation. This move comes in response to claims by Islamabad that a significant number of suicide bombings this year were carried out by Afghan nationals.

Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti stated that the undocumented Afghan nationals have until November 1st to comply with the order. Failure to do so will result in the utilization of law enforcement agencies to implement deportations. The government’s decision has raised concerns regarding the uncertain future of the estimated 1.7 million Afghan migrants.

It remains unclear how Pakistani authorities plan to ensure the departure of the undocumented immigrants or locate them for deportation. Additionally, the announcement by Pakistan has further strained the country’s already deteriorating relationship with Kabul, with the Afghan embassy in Islamabad labeling it as “harassment.”

The Afghan embassy reported that over 1,000 Afghans have been detained in the past two weeks, with half of them having legal rights to be in Pakistan. The repeated promises of Pakistani authorities to protect Afghan refugees seem to have fallen short. As tensions rise, Afghan refugees like Fazal Rehman, who has resided in Pakistan for 30 years, now fear expulsion as they have not previously registered with Pakistani authorities.

In response to the government’s actions, Fazal Rehman and other Afghan refugees are requesting the Pakistani government to reconsider its hasty approach. They implore the government to either allow them to live peacefully in Pakistan or grant them a grace period of six months to one year to return to their home country.

Effective from November 1st, Pakistan will only permit entry to Afghans with valid passports and visas. Previously, Afghan nationals were allowed to use their national identity cards as travel documents when entering Pakistan through land borders. However, the process of obtaining passports in Afghanistan can be lengthy, creating additional challenges for Afghan nationals seeking legal entry into Pakistan.

In addition to deportation measures, Minister Sarfraz Bugti has also warned about a forthcoming crackdown on property and businesses owned by Afghan nationals in Pakistan. These actions reflect the government’s determination to address the issue of undocumented migrants and its impact on national security.

This development in Pakistan’s approach to undocumented migrants presents new challenges and uncertainties for the estimated 1.7 million Afghan nationals residing in the country. As the November 1st deadline approaches, the situation calls for diplomatic efforts and humanitarian considerations to ensure the protection and well-being of all individuals involved.

