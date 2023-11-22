Pakistan Faces Backlash for Imposing Hefty Exit Fee on Afghan Refugees

In a move that has drawn global criticism, Pakistan recently implemented a controversial exit fee of $830 for Afghan refugees seeking resettlement in western countries. This unprecedented decision has been described as “shocking and frustrating” by western diplomats and the United Nations (UN).

The fee primarily targets Afghan refugees who are awaiting the opportunity to leave Pakistan under various resettlement schemes. These individuals, who have fled persecution by the Taliban, now face an additional financial burden before being able to begin their new lives in the West.

Pakistan’s decision to impose the exit fee follows the government’s crackdown on undocumented foreigners. Furthermore, the country set a deadline of 1 November for approximately 2 million unregistered Afghans to leave. After the expiration of this deadline, Pakistan initiated mass deportations of undocumented Afghans.

Many of these Afghans without proper documentation or with expired visas had been residing in Pakistan since the fall of Kabul in August 2021. Most of them had previously worked with western governments and organizations, making them eligible for resettlement on humanitarian grounds.

While the US government plans to resettle nearly 25,000 Afghans, the UK has committed to resettling 20,000 individuals. However, the imposition of the exit permit fee has exacerbated already challenging circumstances, both for the refugees and those assisting in their resettlement.

Five senior western diplomats in Pakistan have expressed their astonishment at the exorbitant exit fee. They consider it unprecedented on an international level and view Pakistan’s attempt to profit from refugees as unappealing and inappropriate.

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization of Migration (IOM) have also raised concerns about the fee, discussing the matter with officials in Pakistan and various national governments. The general consensus among diplomats and UN agencies is that Pakistan’s decision adds unnecessary complexity and financial strain to a process that should prioritize supporting refugees.

The requirement to pay the exit permit fee via credit card has further compounded the issue. Many Afghan refugees do not possess credit cards, leading to practical challenges in fulfilling this financial obligation.

Efforts to cooperate and find a solution have been requested by western officials, who emphasize the importance of supporting refugees in their resettlement journeys. The diplomats hope for a more collaborative approach from Pakistan, understanding the complexities involved.

Pakistan, however, maintains its stance on the exit permit fee, stating that individuals awaiting resettlement are not considered refugees but rather immigrants who have overstayed their visas. While Pakistan expects concerned countries to expedite the visa and approval process, it also expresses the need for more comprehensive information to process refugees’ resettlement.

Although the UK embassy in Islamabad declined to comment on the exit permit fee, the UNHCR has been actively engaging with the Pakistani government to address the issue. The organization advocates for the exemption of refugees from such financial requirements, recognizing that resettlement serves as a vital lifeline for vulnerable individuals seeking safety.

While the core fact remains that Pakistan has imposed an $830 exit fee on Afghan refugees, the perspectives surrounding this decision and its implications offer nuanced insights. As nations grapple with the complexities of the refugee crisis, a collaborative and empathetic approach may prove crucial in ensuring the successful resettlement and integration of those in need.

