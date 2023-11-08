Afghan Refugees in Pakistan Face Uncertain Future Amid Deportation Threats

As the Pakistani government announced a deadline for Afghan refugees to leave voluntarily or face deportation, the future for thousands of displaced Afghans becomes increasingly uncertain. The government’s decision, which includes a promise of a reward for information on the whereabouts of undocumented refugees, has sparked fears among those who sought refuge in Pakistan after the Taliban takeover.

One former prosecutor for the U.S.-backed Afghan government, Mohammad Abed Andarabi, has experienced the ongoing threat firsthand. He has changed hiding places multiple times in recent months, fearing arrest by Pakistani police due to an expired visa. Alongside his wife and five children, Andarabi worries about being jailed or even sent back to Kabul.

The Pakistani government aims to prioritize the deportation of criminals and avoid indiscriminate action. However, critics fear that innocent refugees will be caught up in the crackdown. The United Nations refugee agency has called on Pakistan to prevent the deportation of Afghan refugees who are fleeing persecution.

Over the years, Pakistan has provided shelter to millions of Afghans escaping war and hardship. Karachi, in particular, has become a home to many of these refugees. However, the economic burden and rising tensions with the Taliban have changed the perception of Afghan refugees in the country. They are now viewed as potential terrorists, criminals, or illegal workers.

The situation is further complicated by the Taliban’s recent takeover of Afghanistan and reports of extrajudicial killings of former officials. Although the Taliban has promised amnesty, many refugees have legitimate concerns about returning to their home country.

While some Afghan refugees had hoped for support from Pakistan as they navigate the post-Taliban transition, they find themselves facing increased scrutiny. As the country struggles economically and seeks to address social challenges, undocumented refugees are viewed as an added burden.

As the deportation deadline approaches, Afghan refugees in Pakistan are left grappling with the uncertainty of their future. They hope that international pressure will convince the Pakistani government to reconsider its stance and provide protection to those fleeing persecution and violence. Until then, they remain in a state of limbo, fearing arrest, deportation, and an unknown fate in a war-torn land.