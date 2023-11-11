Pakistan Urges Undocumented Afghans to Depart or Face Legal Consequences

Pakistan is implementing a new policy that requires all undocumented or unregistered foreigners to leave the country or face arrest and deportation. While this crackdown targets all migrants without proper documentation, it primarily affects Afghans who constitute a significant portion of migrants in Pakistan. The deadline for departure is October 31st.

The Pakistani government’s expulsion campaign has faced criticism from various organizations including U.N. agencies, human rights groups, and the Taliban-led administration in Afghanistan. According to U.N. agencies, there are over 2 million undocumented Afghans in Pakistan, with approximately 600,000 individuals having fled after the Taliban took control in 2021.

Human Rights Watch has accused Pakistan of using coercive measures such as threats, abuse, and detention to force Afghan asylum seekers without legal status to return to Afghanistan. The organization has appealed to the authorities to drop the deadline and collaborate with the U.N. refugee agency to register individuals who lack proper documentation.

Although the government insists that it is not specifically targeting Afghans, this campaign coincides with strained relations between Pakistan and the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan. Islamabad alleges that Kabul is turning a blind eye to militants who seek refuge in Afghanistan and launch attacks in Pakistan. However, the Taliban denies these allegations.

Many individuals, like Mohammad Amin, whose father migrated to Pakistan 40 years ago, now feel compelled to return to Afghanistan due to the lack of refugee status. Amin, originally from Nangarhar province in Afghanistan, shared his intention to seek assistance from the Taliban government to start a new life upon his return.

The Pakistani government has announced that the Torkham and Chaman border crossings with Afghanistan will remain open beyond their usual 4 p.m. closure to facilitate the departure of individuals who have arrived there. Over 200,000 Afghans have already returned home since the crackdown began, and U.N. agencies have reported a significant increase in departures from Pakistan prior to the deadline.

In response to the situation, a Taliban delegation has visited Nangarhar province to address the concerns of Afghan returnees crossing through the Torkham border. Local authorities are making efforts to establish temporary camps to accommodate families with no immediate housing options, offering them a month’s stay to find suitable living arrangements.

The crackdown on undocumented Afghans in Pakistan has raised anxiety among thousands of Afghans awaiting relocation to the United States under a special refugee program. These individuals had initially sought refuge in Pakistan after fleeing the Taliban. It is unclear how this new policy will impact their relocation plans.

