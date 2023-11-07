Religious Gathering in Pakistan Turns Tragic as Suicide Bomber Strikes

A suicide bombing at a religious gathering in Pakistan has left at least 52 people dead and around 70 others injured. The attack, which took place during a celebration of the birthday of Islam’s Prophet Mohammad, targeted worshippers and police near a mosque in the Mastung district of Baluchistan province. Another attack on a mosque elsewhere in the country claimed the lives of five people.

Although no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion, the Pakistani Taliban denied involvement. The ISIS-Khorasan branch, which operates in Pakistan and Afghanistan, is active in the region and has claimed previous deadly attacks. Baluch nationalists, who have been fighting for independence in the province for years, typically target security officials rather than civilians.

Disturbing videos and images circulating on social media depict the aftermath of the blast, with bloodied victims and body parts scattered across the site. The injured were immediately taken to local hospitals, while critically wounded individuals were transferred to the provincial capital for advanced treatment.

Following the tragic events in Baluchistan, another explosion occurred in a mosque in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, resulting in the deaths of five people. Officials reported that two suicide bombers were involved, with one being killed in a shootout with police at the mosque’s entrance. The second bomber detonated their device inside the building while people rushed to aid the wounded.

Pakistan’s president, Arif Alvi, condemned both attacks and urged authorities to provide support to the injured and the victims’ families. The bombings have sparked widespread outrage, with the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan calling for the perpetrators to be brought to justice. The commission also stressed that increased security measures alone will not solve the underlying security issues facing Baluchistan.

In response to the attacks, security has been heightened around mosques in other provinces as Friday prayers took place. The tragic events serve as a reminder of the persistent threat of terrorism in Pakistan and the need for continued efforts to ensure the safety of its citizens.