Pakistan Faces Criticism for Planned Deportation of Afghan Nationals

Pakistan’s government has recently announced plans to deport over 1.4 million Afghan nationals residing in the country, starting from November 1. However, this move has come under heavy criticism from the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), which is urging Pakistan to reconsider to avoid potential human rights violations.

There are currently more than two million undocumented Afghans living in Pakistan, with over 600,000 having fled Afghanistan after the Taliban regained control in August 2021. Among those facing deportation are civil society activists, journalists, human rights defenders, former government officials, security force members, as well as women and girls who face severe restrictions on their rights and freedoms under Taliban policies.

The OHCHR expresses extreme alarm over Pakistan’s deportation announcement, as it believes that those deported may face various human rights violations if sent back to Afghanistan. These violations include the risk of torture, cruel and inhumane treatment, as well as arbitrary arrest and detention.

Pakistan’s deportation plan has already led to a significant increase in Afghan deportations, according to the UN Human Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Between October 3 and October 14 alone, 59,780 Afghans fled Pakistan, with 78% of them expressing fear of being arrested again upon their return.

The UN urges Pakistan to suspend forcible deportations, calling for the protection of those in need and the assurance that any future returns are safe, dignified, voluntary, and in line with international law. The mass deportations without considering individual circumstances would be in violation of international human rights law, particularly the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

The timing of the planned deportations is also a cause for concern, as Afghanistan is already grappling with the aftermath of a series of earthquakes that struck the Herat Province, resulting in a humanitarian crisis. With 1,400 deaths, 18,000 injuries, and millions in need of relief, mass deportations could exacerbate the situation further.

Pakistan should consider these concerns and strive to uphold its international human rights obligations when dealing with the situation. The protection, promotion, and fulfillment of human rights should remain a priority for all parties involved in this complex issue.