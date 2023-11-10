Pakistan Accuses Taliban of Encroachment on Its Territory

Pakistan recently accused the Taliban administration of encroaching on its territory by constructing an “unlawful structure,” leading to the closure of the main border transit point between the two nations. The Torkham border crossing has been closed since forces from both sides exchanged fire, causing a standstill for trucks laden with goods and thousands of travelers.

While the Taliban administration claimed that Pakistani security forces fired on its troops while fixing an old security outpost near the border, Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, stated that the incident was a result of the construction of a structure by the Taliban-led Afghan administration inside Pakistani territory, violating Pakistan’s sovereignty.

According to Pakistan’s foreign office, the incident on September 6th involved indiscriminate firing from Afghan troops, targeting Pakistani military posts and damaging infrastructure at the Torkham Border Terminal. This action not only put the lives of both Pakistani and Afghan civilians at risk but also hindered peaceful resolution attempts.

Disputes over the 2,600 km border between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been a longstanding issue between the two neighbors. Pakistan’s foreign office reiterated its concerns regarding rising militant attacks and urged Taliban authorities to prevent their territory from being used as a base for militancy against other nations.

In response, the Taliban administration denies allowing Afghan soil to be used for militancy and contends that Pakistan’s security is solely an internal matter for the Pakistani government.

As tensions rise and the border remains closed, it is crucial for both Pakistan and the Taliban administration to engage in constructive dialogue to address territorial disputes and maintain peace in the region.