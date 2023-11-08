Pakistan’s President Denies Approval of Controversial Military Power Bills

Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi has denied approving two controversial bills that would enhance the military’s powers. In a statement on social media, he stated that he returned the bills unsigned, but they were sent to parliament without his consent. The disputed laws aim to protect the identities of military intelligence officers and impose jail terms for defaming the army.

The legality of these bills has been called into question due to President Alvi’s refusal to assent to them. However, Pakistan’s interim law minister, Ahmed Irfan Aslam, explained that under the constitution, the president has the option to either give assent to the bills or refer them to parliament with specific observations. In this case, President Alvi intentionally delayed his assent and returned the bills without providing any observations.

As per Mr. Aslam, since the signed bills were not received from the president within 10 days, they automatically became law. A parliamentary gazette confirmed that the bills were “deemed to have been assented to by the president.”

The bills were initially sent to President Alvi before parliament’s dissolution on August 9, with elections scheduled in November. However, the polls have been postponed to February to allow for electoral boundary adjustments based on updated census data.

The passing of these laws has sparked controversy in the National Assembly. The Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill proposes severe penalties for disclosing the identities of intelligence officials, informants, or sources, while the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill imposes jail terms for revealing sensitive national security information. The opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and coalition partners of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) have criticized the government for passing these “draconian laws in haste” and without proper discussion.

Opposition members have already been arrested under the new laws, including PTI vice chair Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who was detained for challenging the election postponement. This has further fueled concerns regarding the Pakistani intelligence services’ alleged use of unlawful detentions and enforced disappearances.

To address the issue, the PTI has declared its support for the president and plans to take the disputed bills to the Supreme Court. President Alvi, a founding member of the PTI, has been targeted along with other key leaders of the party, who have faced various charges and jail sentences since the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in May.

In conclusion, President Alvi’s denial of approval raises doubts about the legality of the controversial military power bills. The ongoing debate surrounding these laws highlights concerns regarding freedom of expression and the authority of the military in Pakistan.